Dickâ€™s Sporting Goods offers NCAA pullovers, Quarter-Zips, and Polos from $21.98, just in time for the holiday season. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Menâ€™s Michigan Wolverines Grey Pullover Hoodie thatâ€™s currently marked down to $21.98 and originally sold for $40. This style is perfect for cooler weather and it can be layered seamlessly. It also has an attached hood with a drawstring for added warmth and the inside features a fleece lining as well. This style of hoodie comes in an array of team options and would make a fantastic holiday gift idea. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

