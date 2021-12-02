Fossil offers an extra 60% off all sale items + free shipping: Watches, handbags, wallets, more

-
FashionFossil
60% off + free shipping

Fossil’s Cyber Week Deals offers an extra 60% off all sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on watches, handbags, wallets, messenger bags, sunglasses, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Rhett Chronograph Brown Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $149. This watch is available in nine versatile color options and the leather band is timeless. It can be dressed up or down seamlessly and would make a really nice holiday gift idea as well. With over 300 positive reviews from Fossil customers, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sale today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Fossil

About the Author

Sperry’s Holiday Sale continues with 30% off site...
Kate Spade Cyber Monday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewi...
Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack falls to new Amazon low ...
LEGO’s first Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of ...
AMD’s 16-core 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X is down to ...
Create lists and notes on Amazon’s Magnetic Dry E...
Amazon Melissa & Doug toys from $13.50: PAW Patrol...
Grab 20-feet of solar-powered string lighting ahead of ...
Show More Comments