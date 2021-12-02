NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router sports 2,000-square feet of wireless coverage at a low of $128

Amazon is now offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX30) for $128.01 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $162, though over the past month it’s gone for closer to $150. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of having slower Wi-Fi at home, then upgrading to the latest technology could change everything for your wireless network. Having recently switched from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6, I can attest to just how big of a difference it makes. My older devices, which don’t natively have Wi-Fi 6 support, now browse the web at over twice the speed as with my old Wi-Fi 5 router. On top of that, newer products that have Wi-Fi 6 in excess of 500Mb/s wirelessly. NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router here delivers up to 2,000-square feet of coverage and has four Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired networking too. There’s also a USB 3.0 port for sharing a storage drive or printer on the network, and the entire system is managed from an app for easy setup. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router while it’s down to $90 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon.The reason that TP-Link’s model is lower-cost is that it uses AX1800 while the NETGEAR above is leveraging AX2400. This means that there is 600Mb/s more bandwidth available with the more expensive router above, but if you don’t need the fastest then TP-Link has you covered for less.

If you’re still renting a modem from your ISP, it’s time to stop. That can cost up to $168 per year, but for just $140 you can pick up Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 modem and sidestep the rental fee all-together. After just 10 months of not paying your ISP for a modem, it’s paid for itself and then the rest is just extra cash in your pocket.

More on the NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 Router:

  • Coverage up to 2,000 sq. ft. and 20 devices
  • Fast AX2400 Gigabit speed with WiFi 6 technology for uninterrupted streaming, HD video gaming and web conferencing
  • Compatible with any internet service provider up to 1Gbps including cable, satellite, fiber and DSL

