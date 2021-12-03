Amazon offers up to 30% off family holiday pajamas from $10 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off holiday pajamas for the whole family. Our top pick from this sale is the #followme Matching Family Pajamas. Pricing for these pajamas start at just $13.99 Prime shipped and regularly go from $20. This style is available in sizing for babies, kids, men, and women as well as even options for the dog. The micro-fleece material promotes warmth as well as comfort during the fall and winter months. The buffalo check is also very festive for the holiday season and beyond. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another standout from this sale is the #followme 2 Piece Base Layer Thermal Underwear Set for Women. Theyâ€™re currently marked down to just $17.49 and originally were priced at $25. This thermal set is great for layering or wearing on its own. Plus, these pajamas are available in fourteen color options.

Finally, be sure to check out the Joeâ€™s New Balance Flash Sale thatâ€™s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles and free shipping on all orders.

#followme Matching Family Pajamas feature:

These matching buffalo plaid jammies make cozy lounging a shared experience. Bring them out during family game night, get matching sets as a couple to make your time together extra cute, or match as a squad and make that slumber party one to remember.

No one has been left out of the matching fun, even the family pooch. These plaid jammies are available in newborn, toddler, kidâ€™s, womenâ€™s, menâ€™s, and dog jacket sizes.

Whether youâ€™re sleeping or lounging, these plaid pajamas treat you to snuggle-worthy comfort all through. Weâ€™ve used microfleece fabric to make the pajamas for kids and adults extra-soft and comfortably warm; youâ€™ll want to live in them.

