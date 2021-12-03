RAD Cycle’s 13-pound ceiling bike stand falls to 1-year low of $51.50 shipped (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the RAD Cycle Aluminum Bike Stand for $51.72 shipped. Typically priced at $70 or more, today’s deal shaves at least $18 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. Now that cycling season is over for a majority of us, this is a great time to declutter things with this heavy-duty bike stand. Unlike many other solutions, this unit secures to ceilings from 7- to 11-feet high with two vinyl-coated arms that will securely support a couple of bicycles without scratching or scuffing the paint. It can uphold 200 pounds of weight and the bike rack itself weighs just 13 pounds.

Another way to tackle this problem is with three individual bicycle hangers at $15 Prime shipped. Once mounted, each of these can handle up to 44 pounds of weight. An easy installation ensures you can declutter your space in a minimal amount of time. All of the racks are PVC coated to protect your beloved bicycles from being scratched.

Keep the ball rolling when you also tidy up your home theater, office, or another space with this cable management box kit at $17.50. You’ll get a couple of boxes that are ready to hide surge protectors in addition to some cable holders and reusable ties. Swing by our home goods guide to find even more deals like this.

RAD Cycle Aluminum Bike Stand features:

  • Secures to ceilings from 7 to 11 feet high. 
  • An aluminum top plate protects the ceiling from damage, yet holds the bike rack solidly in place. 
  • Has a storage capacity of up to 200 pounds, yet weighs only 13 pounds assembled 

