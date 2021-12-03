WORKPRO’s 48-inch folding workbench makes it easy to assemble Christmas presents at $70

Walmart is offering the WORKPRO 48-inch Folding Workbench for $69.98 shipped. For comparison, you’ll find a similar model sells for at Lowe’s for $120 right now, and the last time we saw a 48-inch folding workbench on sale it cost at least $94. The work surface measures nearly 48 inches wide by 23 inches deep, providing plenty of room for assembling products, writing, or doing other work tasks. The heavy-duty steel brackets collapse against the wall when not being used and lock into place with 500 pounds of weight-holding capacity when extended. The top is also made from bamboo, which is essentially impervious to water and heat making it a versatile work surface. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you opt for the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench. Sure, it doesn’t mount to the wall and only holds 350 pounds, but considering it costs just $34 on Amazon, it’s well worth looking into. This portable workbench also functions great as a surface to tackle projects on in the garage, out in the yard, or anywhere around the house since it doesn’t actually secure to the wall and is portable.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking a 5-pack of SKIL PWR CORE 12 tools on sale from $94 right now. Normally $162, you’ll find that today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that SKIL’s kit includes both a drill/drive and impact as well as oscillating multi-tool, flashlight, and Bluetooth speaker for your DIY needs.

More on the WORKPRO Folding Workbench:

The WORKPRO 48-Inch Wall Mount Foldable Workbench Space Saver, is the ideal work surface solution for small spaces. It easily swings into the raised position, to create a functional and durable work station. The heavy-duty steel brackets lock into place for 500 lbs. weight capacity (when properly mounted into wall studs). The pair of steel brackets are powder coated for long-lasting durability. When not being used, fold the workbench away by simply releasing the brackets with fingertip pressure and lowering the top against the wall to regain your space. Get the workspace you need with the WORKPRO 48-Inch Bamboo Wall Mounted Foldable Workbench.

