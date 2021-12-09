Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Bridge Constructor Portal, DayGram Diary, more

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are up for the taking and now joining this morning’s offers on Apple’s Magic Trackpad and Keyboard alongside the M1 MacBook Air at better-than-Black Friday pricing. Highlights of our app collection today include titles like Bridge Constructor Portal, The Great Coffee App, mySolar – Build your Planets, DayGram – One line a day diary, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Indie App Santa – 24-days of FREE iOS apps and deals

Mac: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $30, COD Vanguard $45, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Tales of the Neon Sea: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LVL: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Document Scanner – mobile scan: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Geekbench 5: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Smash Tanks! – AR Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Bridge Constructor Portal:

As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!