Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $30, COD Vanguard $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 50% off the going rate, well below the Black Friday 2021 pricing, and matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked for one day previously. While everyone should already own this brilliant Zelda experience, if you or someone you know haven’t grabbed it yet, pricing doesn’t get much better than this. Also now matched at Best Buy, this is one of the best games ever made and we are almost certainly going to be seeing the sequel hit sometime next year. So this is a great time to ensure it is in your collection and you’re ready to go when Breath of the Wild 2 (or whatever it will be called) probably hits in 2022. Pre-orders are already live. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Odyssey, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Alan Wake Remastered, and more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

