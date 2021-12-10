Pixelmator Pro for Mac still at best price of the year: $20 (50% off)

Update 12/10: The Pixelmator Pro Black Friday price drop is still live at 50% off, or matching the lowest price we have tracked on the popular image manipulation suite. This deal could end at any minute.

After seeing holiday pricing go live on the world-class Affinity and Parallels Desktop 17 apps, it’s now time for the Pixelmator Pro Black Friday sale. Not only is the photo manipulation suite now available at 50% off, it was just updated yesterday with AI-powered background removal and advanced subject selection, among other things. As you might have seen in the recent 9to5Mac breakdown of the new features, the regularly $40 Pixelmator Pro is now available for $19.99 via the Mac App Store, matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. Head below for more details on the Pixelmator Pro Black Friday sale.

Pixelmator Pro is now down at $19.99 for the first time since May of this year and has been listed at the full $40 otherwise. Alongside over 50 image editing tools, Pixelmator Pro “has everything you need to edit photos, draw illustrations, create designs, paint digital paintings, and be creative in just about any way you can imagine.” The former Mac App of the Year now features AI-powered background removal among a slew of brand new features we just outlined, making now a great time to jump in at the 50% off Black Friday price.

Speaking of Black Friday app deals, Affinity and Parallels Desktop 17 included, this morning’s roundup of Mac and iOS software is jam-packed full of top-tier titles at some of the best prices of the year and you can browse through all of them right here.

