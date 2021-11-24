Black Friday week Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines, Kingdom Rush, FTL, much more

The App Store is now bursting at the seams with big-time Black Friday iOS app deals. The Beats Studio Buds Black Friday discount is now live alongside a new Amazon all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Max and a rare price drop on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, not to mention holiday pricing on the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $199 off. But for now it’s all about the apps including Iron Marines, Florence, FTL, Peppa Pig, Kingdom Rush titles, Crying Suns, LumaFusion, ProCamera, Pixelmator Pro, and much more. Head below for today’s Black Friday Mac and iOS app deals.

Black Friday Week iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Golden Boots: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flower: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ProCamera. Manual RAW Camera: $7 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac now $64 for Black Friday

Mac: Annual Affinity Black Friday sale up to 55% off

Black Friday game deals: Mario Maker 2 $38, Deathloop $25, Bioshock Collection $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Bug Identifier: Bugs, Spiders: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Moog Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $20 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $12 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Euclidean Lands: $1 (Reg. $5)

OS Universal: Euclidean Skies: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FROST: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal/Watch: Coloring Watch: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Riptide GP: Renegade: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blek: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LunarSight: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LightTrac: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Artstudio Pro: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StaffPad: $40 (Reg. $90)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Iron Marines:

From the creators of the award winner, Kingdom Rush saga comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. Fight challenging real time strategy sci fi battles on amazing and unknown planets. Command brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies in a galaxy far far away.

