LEGO’s adidas Originals Superstar sneaker sees rare discount to low of $64 (Save 20%), more

After seeing the launch of some gift with purchase freebies earlier in the week, today the LEGO Group is discounting a pair of its exclusive builds. First up, the new adidas Originals Superstar Sneaker is on sale for $63.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while marking the very first discount we’ve seen on just one of the sets. It’s also a new all-time low overall, too.

Stacking up to 731 pieces, the LEGO adidas Originals Superstar stack up to a life-sized pair of shoes, just made out of bricks. Alongside a display stand, there’s even a real shoelace to tie the build together. With the ability to be rebuilt into both left and right shoes, getting two means you can add a pair of the iconic sneakers to your collection. Get all of the details on the unique set in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also included in today’s rare LEGO sale, the new Queer Eye The Fab 5 Loft has dropped in price for the first time. Normally fetching $100, you can bring home the latest TV series-inspired set for $79.99. Having just launched earlier this fall, today’s sale gives you a chance to assemble this 974-piece set with its seven exclusive minifigures for less. Given how out of left field it seemed as a set from the LEGO Group, it’s honestly no surprise to already be seeing a discount. And direct from the LEGO Shop nonetheless, something that almost never happens.

Though if you currently have all of the new 2021 sets you’re interested in, there’s plenty to turn your attention to for next year. Earlier this month, we got a first look at a whole collection of upcoming LEGO creations, including the latest from Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft, and other themes. With less than a month until launch, you can check out everything on tap for next year in our LEGO 2022 hub.

LEGO adidas Originals Superstar features:

Add a surprising new addition to your sneaker collection with this LEGO® adidas Originals Superstar (10282) model. In this never-seen-before LEGO offering, you’ll be recreating the iconic sneaker from LEGO elements to make a collectible display piece that’s sure to spark conversations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!