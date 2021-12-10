With the holidays right around the corner, today, the LEGO Group is rolling out a pair of promotional sets to sweeten any gift orders. Giving you a free LEGO Star Wars or Harry Potter kit to put under the tree on select orders, there is now another chance to score the previously-released Tatooine Homestead and Gryffindor Dorms gifts with purchase. Head below for all of the details.

Arriving as this yearâ€™s edition of the annual May the 4th LEGO Star Wars promo, we saw a miniature version of the Tatooine Homestead arrive as a freebie on select orders. Only slated to originally be available for a limited time during that Star Wars Day celebration weekend, the LEGO Group is now giving builders another chance to bring this kit to their collections.

For a quick recap, if you havenâ€™t swung by our original coverage, the Tatooine Homestead is the latest continuation in the LEGO Groupâ€™s micro-scale Star Wars lineup. It stacks up to 217 pieces and assembles quite a detailed little display of the Twin Sun planet.

Just as with the first time around, the LEGO Star Wars Tatooine Homestead will only be available as a gift with purchase, so those hoping they could have just purchased the kit this time are out of luck. Youâ€™ll need to hit the same $85 threshold as back in May, with only Star Wars kits qualifying towards that purchase total. The set will be automatically added to your cart at checkout.

Gryffindor Dorms set now available, too

Harry Potter fans can also get in on another chance to score a limited-edition promotional set today, too. Marking the second time weâ€™ve seen the Gryffindor Dorms available, spending $100 or more on select LEGO Harry Potter sets will qualify you to bring this one home for free. Unlike the Tatooine Homestead which is now seven months old, this promotional set from the Wizarding World was just launched in October. Even so, if you missed out, thereâ€™s now yet another chance to lock this one in.

If you currently have all of the new 2021 sets youâ€™re interested in, thereâ€™s plenty to turn your attention to for next year. Earlier this month, we got a first look atÂ a whole collection of upcoming LEGO creations, including the latest from Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft, and other themes. With less than a month until launch, you can check out everything on tap for next year inÂ our LEGO 2022 hub.

9to5Toysâ€™ take

Historically, it has been quite rare to see the LEGO Group bring back a gift with purchase that was billed as an exclusive in the past. But after the Amelia Earhart set returned earlier in the year, it seems like this is a trend that could very well be the norm going forward.

For LEGO fans who previously purchased sets just to score either of the Tatooine Homestead or Gryffindor Dorms freebies, I can definitely see how this kind of news is frustrating. The LEGO Group often uses these promotions as a way to entice shoppers to pick up sets in downtimes, in-between new releases. So while itâ€™s nice that those who missed out now have a chance to grab the gifts with purchase, the reissue will be disappointing for those who bought sets earlier in the year just to score the promotions.

While this is just speculation at this point, it seems like the reasoning that the LEGO Group has to resort to reissuing another set is that its original plans feel through. Having originally supposed to be available this month, the LEGO Santaâ€™s Living Room set was scrapped for one reason or another.

