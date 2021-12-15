Holiday Mac and iOS app deals: Actraiser Renaissance, Starlight, Package Inc., more

Wednesdayâ€™s best holiday Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. After seeing Apple Pencil 2 return to its best price of the year alongside Appleâ€™s official iPhone 13, Pro, Max, and mini MagSafe cases go on sale this morning, itâ€™s time for all of the most notable app deals. Highlights include a rare price drop on Actraiser Renaissance, Starlight â€“ Explore the Stars, Package Inc., Bad North for Mac, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look.Â

Todayâ€™s best holiday iOS app deals:

iOS Universal:Â Scanner App â€“ Cam Scan PDF Doc: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal:Â Vaccinated â€“ My Vaccine Record: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal:Â Tank Battle â€“ Mini War: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal:Â Starlight â€“ Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:Â Package Inc.:Â $1Â (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal:Â Actraiser Renaissance:Â $16Â (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal:Â Pastello:Â $5Â (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal:Â AtmoBarometer:Â $1Â (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:Â ETA â€“ Live Traffic Alert:Â $8Â (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal:Â MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler:Â $15Â (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal:Â Indie App Santa â€“ 24-days of FREE iOS apps and deals

Mac:Â Bad North: $6 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal:Â Photo Widget â€“ Picture Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal:Â Epica 2 Pro â€“ monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal:Â 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPhone:Â Catan Classic:Â $1Â (Reg. $5)

iPad:Â Catan Classic HD:Â $2Â (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal:Â My Child Lebensborn:Â $2Â (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal:Â BFT â€“ Bear Focus Timer:Â $1Â (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:Â Forecast Now+Â $5Â (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal:Â NeuralCam Night Mode & AI Cam:Â $4Â (Reg. $6)

Mac:Â Pro Paint â€“ Filter, Image and Photo Editor:Â FREEÂ (Reg. $10)

Mac:Â Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

More on Actraiser Renaissance:

Select Square Enix apps are on sale at amazing low prices from December 16 through January 4 only! Get Actraiser Renaissance for 20% off the regular price! Actraiser combines 2D platforming action (Realm Acts) with a City-building simulation (Realm Management) in the ultimate battle between good and evil! Featuring the soundtrack that sent shockwaves through the gaming world when it was first released, composed by the legendary Yuzo Koshiro â€“ now remastered!

