Holiday game deals: Far Cry 6 from $36, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $46.50, FIFA 22, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Far Cry 6 from $35.99 in both physical (with free shipping) and digital forms on PlayStation and Xbox. Regularly up to $60, the most recently-released entry in the series is now starting from within $1 of the best Black Friday prices, making now a great time to jump in if you haven’t yet. We are also still tracking the Gold Edition at $59.99, down from the regular $100. Taking players to the massive open-world, Cuban-inspired country of Yara, the usual arsenal of weapons and animal companions are ready and waiting to help you overthrow a brutal dictator. “Fight against Castillo’s regime in the most expansive Far Cry to date, through jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara!” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-order, FIFA 22, Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, PGA Tour 2K21, Octopath Traveler, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-order $46.50 (Reg. $60)
- Using code HELLO22
- FIFA 22 from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero $42.50 (Reg. $55)
- Or just Below Zero for $21 (Reg. $30)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $17 (Reg. $30+)
- PGA Tour 2K21 from $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Just Dance 2022 from $27 (Reg. $50)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-owned $5 (Reg. $20+ new)
- The Medium $25 (Reg. $43)
- Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion Bundle $50 (Reg. $80)
- Octopath Traveler Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Returnal $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 + SteelBook $34 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Game Awards sale from $10.50
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered $20 (Reg. $30)
- Forza Horizon 5 $55 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion Switch digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Amazon in physical form
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $8.50 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
