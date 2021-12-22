Microsoft Surface Earbuds were long overdue for a discount, now down to $100 (Save 50%)

Amazon currently offers the Microsoft Surface Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $60 under our previous mention. This is also still one of the first overall discounts we’ve seen, as well. Having just launched around a year ago, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds arrive with a compact design that delivers up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the companion charging case. That’s alongside touch pads on each earbud for adjusting music playback and the like, as well as high fidelity sound. Head below for more.

Save some extra cash by going with Tribit’s FlyBuds C1 True Wireless Earbuds for $57 instead. These arrive with a true wireless design that pairs with added IPX5 water-resistance to make them ideal for workouts and the like. That’s alongside up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge with the carrying case as well as noise reduction functionality. We found that all of those features stack up to make them a notable AirPods alternative in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Though there are plenty of other markdowns up for grabs in our headphones guide now that we’re halfway through the week, too. On the sportier side of things, the Beats Studio Buds are perfect for tagging along during workouts and have returned to the Amazon all-time low at $100. That’s alongside one last chance to score AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe charging case on sale ahead of Christmas thanks to a price cut to $179.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds features:

Stay on top of your day with Surface Earbuds. Featuring ultra-comfortable design, intuitive controls, access to innovative Microsoft 365 experiences and immersive sound for music and calls, plus all-day battery, you’ll never miss a beat. Find your perfect size with three sets of interchangeable silicone ear tips for an ultra-comfortable and stable fit you can wear all-day.

