Carhartt adds new markdowns up to 50% off + free shipping: T-shirts, sweatshirts, more

Carhartt offers new markdowns with up to 50% off over 100 styles from $10. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $13. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $20 and it pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, and much more. This t-shirt will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe and it was made of durable material to stay nice for years to come. It’s available in 26 fun color options and it has a stylish chest pocket with a logo. With over 4,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks from Carhartt below.
Our top picks from Carhartt includes:
- Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $20)
- Loose Henley T-Shirt Heavyweight $19 (Orig. $25)
- Canvas Mesh-Back Logo Cap $15 (Orig. $20)
- Arctic Wool Heavyweight Boot Socks $13 (Orig. $18)
- Rugged Flec Relaxed Canvas Shirt Jacket $70 (Orig. $80)
- Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Sweatshirt $33 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
