Carhartt adds new markdowns up to 50% off + free shipping: T-shirts, sweatshirts, more

Carhartt offers new markdowns with up to 50% off over 100 styles from $10. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $13. For comparison, it’s regularly priced at $20 and it pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, and much more. This t-shirt will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe and it was made of durable material to stay nice for years to come. It’s available in 26 fun color options and it has a stylish chest pocket with a logo. With over 4,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks from Carhartt below.

Our top picks from Carhartt includes:

Finaly, be sure to check out the Lululemon After Christmas Sale that’s offering deals starting at $9.

