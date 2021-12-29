Declutter your desk with this vertical laptop stand at $17.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $24+)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsOMOTON
Reg. $24+ $17.50

OM_Mall (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand for $17.33 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $24 or higher, today’s offer delivers at least 28% off and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many laptop stands, this offering boasts a vertical design that’s perfect for holding a MacBook, iPad, and a variety of other devices in an upright position. It also features a solid aluminum build that will arguably give your desk a more premium look and feel. This unit is sturdy enough to fit up to 17.3-inch notebooks and both slots can be adjusted from 0.55 to 2.71 inches thick to accommodate a wide variety of devices.

Today’s savings leave you with just enough left over to grab MoKo’s Tablet Stand for just $5 Prime shipped. It’s a great way to leverage your iPad as a second screen using macOS Sidecar. There are six integrated slots that should make it a cinch to find the perfect viewing angle.

Another fun office upgrade worth considering happens to be the Govee Glide Wall Light at $65 shipped. We just spotted this offer earlier today and it paves the way for you to save $35. On top of that, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that this deal clocks in at just about the lowest price we have tracked.

OMOTON Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand features:

  • Optimize Desktop Space – It cradles your laptop or notebook vertically and keeps your desktop well-organized and space-efficient.
  • Adjustable Size – Its adjustable width enables compatibility with most laptop or notebook brands with thickness ranging between 0.55in x 14mm to 2.71in x 69mm.
  • Exquisite Workmanship – It’s sandblasted, brushed, and CNC-machined from anodized aluminum alloy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Best PC Gaming Deals OMOTON

About the Author

These popular PU leather desk pads just fell as low as ...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s go-to gadgets for a stre...
Stream The Book of Boba Fett today with 6-months of Dis...
Home Depot offers up to $549 off RYOBI outdoor lawn gea...
Less than $8.50 will bag this dual-probe instant meat t...
Ninja’s Dual Heat 13-in-1 air fryer/toaster oven/...
Score this 33-piece rechargeable screwdriver kit for ju...
Amazon offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglass...
Show More Comments