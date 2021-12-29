Declutter your desk with this vertical laptop stand at $17.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $24+)

OM_Mall (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand for $17.33 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $24 or higher, today’s offer delivers at least 28% off and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many laptop stands, this offering boasts a vertical design that’s perfect for holding a MacBook, iPad, and a variety of other devices in an upright position. It also features a solid aluminum build that will arguably give your desk a more premium look and feel. This unit is sturdy enough to fit up to 17.3-inch notebooks and both slots can be adjusted from 0.55 to 2.71 inches thick to accommodate a wide variety of devices.

Today’s savings leave you with just enough left over to grab MoKo’s Tablet Stand for just $5 Prime shipped. It’s a great way to leverage your iPad as a second screen using macOS Sidecar. There are six integrated slots that should make it a cinch to find the perfect viewing angle.

Another fun office upgrade worth considering happens to be the Govee Glide Wall Light at $65 shipped. We just spotted this offer earlier today and it paves the way for you to save $35. On top of that, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that this deal clocks in at just about the lowest price we have tracked.

OMOTON Aluminum Vertical Laptop Stand features:

Optimize Desktop Space – It cradles your laptop or notebook vertically and keeps your desktop well-organized and space-efficient.

Adjustable Size – Its adjustable width enables compatibility with most laptop or notebook brands with thickness ranging between 0.55in x 14mm to 2.71in x 69mm.

Exquisite Workmanship – It’s sandblasted, brushed, and CNC-machined from anodized aluminum alloy.

