Android app deals of the day: Enchanted Cave 2, QR Scanner PRO, Demon Rise 2, more

It’s time to kick off a new year in Android game and app deals courtesy of today’s best offers from Google Play. Just be sure to browse through this morning’s New Year Google smart home sale featuring displays and speakers from just $25. Our app collection is headlined by deals on titles like The Enchanted Cave 2, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Demon’s Rise 2, Notes, Majotori, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by the New Year’s sale on Google Nest smart displays and speakers. Deals start from just $25 and you’ll find everything neatly organized right here alongside everything else in our smart home hub. On the accessory side of things, Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs are now seeing big-time price drops to support EDC alongside the latest Anker Amazon event from just $11. Just be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories roundup for even more.

Today’s best game deals: Back 4 Blood $25, AC Valhalla $18, Forza Horizon 5 $53.50, more

More on The Enchanted Cave 2:

Delve into a strange cave with a seemingly endless supply of treasure, strategically choosing your battles to gather as much treasure as possible! Find rare artifacts, gold, and stat gems, and traverse the skill tree to become your choice of a mage, warrior, alchemist, or a mix of skills. Craft potions, enchant your equipment, and discover secret areas! But be careful because the cave has become quite dangerous lately with more explorers going missing every day…

