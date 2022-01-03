Today’s best game deals: Back 4 Blood $25, AC Valhalla $18, Forza Horizon 5 $53.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Back 4 Blood on all platforms back down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, this one has steadily been dropping since just ahead of Black Friday last year and is now matching the lowest readily available holiday price from that time across Xbox, PS4, and PS5. Players dive into a 4-player co-op story campaign “where you must work together to survive increasingly challenging missions.” There are eight customizable cleaners, each with their own range of deadly weapons as well as a new roguelike card system that varies the experience each time you jump in. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mafia Definitive Edition, Forza Horizon 5, Lost Judgment, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Mafia Definitive Edition, and much more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

As Captain ashley S. Now AK, “the riftbreaker,” you enter a one-way Portal to galatea 37, A distant planet At the Far reaches of the Milky way. Your purpose is to build and develop a base that will allow travel to and from Earth for further colonization. Ashley’s mecha-suit, which she calls “Mr. Riggs,” can withstand the harshest environmental conditions and has a full range of equipment for base construction, resource extraction, specimen gathering, and of course – Combat. It is also capable of traveling through Rifts that connect space across vast distances.

Base building – your task is to construct a two-way Rift connected to Earth; this will be a very complex undertaking requiring as you build up an intricate Chain of mines, refineries, power plants, and research facilities to complete this mission

Exploration – galatea 37 is Full of rare minerals and substances that can be found scattered across the globe; various biomes with unknown fauna and flora as well as harsh weather conditions; construct local outposts to transport the resources

Defense – as you build and disrupt the natural order, the planet will see you as a threat; defend against thousands of hostile creatures by constructing walls, barriers, and Defense towers

Hack, slash, shoot – Mr. Riggs can be equipped with powerful weapons and abilities that will allow you to take on the largest of beasts; you will need to be ready to face lots of hostile alien creatures as you explore the planet

Gather samples and strange artifacts – felled beasts will drop valuable research specimens as well as rare resources which you Gather to research and craft new technologies, buildings, weapons, and equipment

