Today, weâ€™re seeing some of the first kits announced in 2022 surface via the LEGO Groupâ€™s official instruction site. Delivering two new pairs of BrickHeadz, fans will soon be able to assemble Eleven and the Demogorgon from Stranger Things as well as some classic Looney Tunes characters. Head below for all of the details.

Update: Pricing and availability has been confirmed by the LEGO Group. Each one will sell for $19.99 and launch on February 1.

LEGO Stranger Things BrickHeadz revealed!

After just seeing the 150th BrickHeadz debut to close out 2021, the LEGO Group is wasting no time expanding its lineup of brick-built figures in the new year. Today is giving builders not one, but two new packs of BrickHeadz to look forward to.

First up, we have a new LEGO Stranger Things BrickHeadz pack on the horizon. This one marks the long-awaited return to the theme after the LEGO Group teased potential kits to tie-in with season four due out later this year. While any other future sets are still up in the air, we do know that builders will be able to assemble blocky renditions of both Eleven and the Demogorgon, marking only the second readily-available set from the Stranger Things theme. Each of the figures nails their onscreen likenesses and leverage some all-new printed elements to make that happen.

Looney Tunes on the way, too

As for what we can expect from the Looney Tunes front in 2022, the new LEGO theme will also be receiving a dual pack of LEGO BrickHeadz. Delivering one of the more famed rivalries in all of animation history, builders will soon be able to add the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote to their collections. Following the success of the collectible minifigure lineup from last year, itâ€™s no surprise that the LEGO Group is returning to the wacky world of the Looney Tunes.

Despite being leaked on the LEGO instruction page, actual piece counts or anything of the sorts are still unknown. On the topic of things that we still have yet to learn about either of the new LEGO BrickHeadz, thereâ€™s no confirmation on when weâ€™ll see these packs of figures released. Odds are weâ€™ll be looking at an either February or March launch date.

In either case, pricing will almost certainly be set at the usual $19.99 MSRP that we tend to see for these dual packs. Thereâ€™s always the chance that the LEGO Group throws a curveball and ups the price of the upcoming BrickHeadz to $24.99 considering weâ€™re talking about licensed themes like Stranger Things and Looney Tunes.

