Score a regularly $35 Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook bundle at $17 today

Today only, Woot is offering the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook at $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Available in midnight blue and a sort of deep scarlet red, these two colorways have never dropped below $20 at Amazon and are now available at the lowest price we can find. Both of which are currently listed in the $29 range there. The Rocketbook fusion features 42-pages that can be wiped clean after you have beamed your notes, sketches, and ideas to your cloud service of choice. Those pages are split between seven different styles including “planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas.” As per usual, the smart notebook also ships with one Pilot Frixion pen and a nice little microfiber cloth. This one is rated 4+ stars at Walmart where it is currently starting air $22. More details below.

If the smart features aren’t of interest here and you’re just looking for some simple notebooks, there are much more affordable options out there. This 5-pack of Amazon Basics College Ruled Wirebound Spiral Notebooks comes in at just $10 Prime shipped and includes 350 pages in total. You’re not getting the fancy design or the add-ons, but again, it is a far more affordable option that will provide much more note taking space.

Or just forget all of that and go for the ultimate note taking and content creation device with Apple’s all-new 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad instead. We are still tracking rare $30 price drops on Apple’s latest entry-level tablets and you can get all of the details on those right here. just be sure top swing by our Apple hub for even more.

More on the Rocketbook Fusion:

The Rocketbook Fusion is designed for every classroom, office, and personal mission. The Fusion is a reusable pen and paper notebook with seven different page templates that connect to your favorite cloud services. 42 futuristic pages are packed with calendars, to-do lists, and notetaking layouts. And of course the Fusion is made with patented reusable Core technology. The synthetic paper allows you to write smoothly with a Pilot FriXion pen, then magically wipe clean with a damp cloth to reuse again and again!

