Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2022 $25, Guardians of the Galaxy $30, MK 11 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Just Dance 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox for $24.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50, this is matching the most readily available Black Friday deals we saw at the tail end of last year and a great time to score a copy with a nice discount. Just Dance is also a great way to get a workout in while having a great time with friends and family — you can even start your own “routine with Just Dance Unlimited Sweat mode.” You’ll also find eight kid-friendly songs and choreography in Kids Mode to get everyone involved. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Octopath Traveler, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Watch Dogs Legion, Spelunky, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $50.50 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler pre-owned from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Saint’s Row The Third Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza PlayStation digital sale from $5
- The Evil Within PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ghostrunner PSN $12 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at GameStop
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Destroy All Humans 2020 $15 (Reg. $40)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Racer and Commando $20 (Reg. $30)
- DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot $15 (Reg. $24+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Forza Horizon 5 $53.50 (Reg. $60)
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $25)
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox $8 (Reg. $40)
- Riders Republic Standard: $25 (Reg. $60)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: $50 (Reg. $55)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning: $16 (Reg. $30)
- NASCAR HEAT Ultimate Edition: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: $20 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Plus Team Sonic Racing Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $20 (Reg. $30)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $30 (Reg. $45+)
- The Medium $25 (Reg. $43)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
