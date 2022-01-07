Score an entire Weider XRS 50 Home Gym with chest press for $199 (At least $100 off) + more

Walmart is now offering the Weider XRS 50 Home Gym at $199 shipped. Regularly $299 at Walmart and as much as $350 via Amazon where it is currently marked down to $238.50, this is at least $100 off, nearly $40 under the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is also one of the lowest prices we can find any all-in-one home gym setup like this. While certainly more robust, one of the more affordable Bowflex home gyms sells for $750 and even the Marcy model goes for over $500 at Amazon. It comes with a 112-pound stack vinyl weights with up to 280-pounds of resistance and a 300-pound user weight limit while being able to support a wide range of exercises. A low pulley is joined by a high pulley lat bar, a 4-roll leg developer, and a combination chest press-meets-fly station. Nearly 65% of the Walmart reviewers have left it with a 4+ star rating. More details below.

If the full on home gym option above is overkill for you, or you just don’t enough space for it, check out a pair of CAP ADJUSTABELL Adjustable Dumbbells at $130 instead. You can still get some serious weight training in with these, all while saving an additional $70 on a product that can grow with you on your 2022 and beyond fitness journey.

The workout and home fitness gear deals have been racking up this week over in our sports and fitness guide, but you’ll find some highlights listed below as well:

More on the Weider XRS 50 Home Gym:

Save yourself the hassle of an annually-renewed gym membership with the XRS 50 Home Gym System from Weider. This complete workout unit includes everything you need to engage your entire body for better health and more powerful, lean muscle growth. High and low pulley systems power up to 280 pounds of resistance that can build strength across all major muscle groups in your body. A combined chest press and fly station can sculpt your pectoral muscles, and a pulldown bar enables you to engage and define your lats.

