Perfect Fitness doorway pull-up bar and push-up handles from $22 at Amazon (Up to 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym Doorway Pull Up Bar for $26.24 shipped. Regularly $35, and currently fetching slightly more at Walmart, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and is the current best total we can find. This is a versatile option with a 300-pound weight capacity that can be used as a doorway mounted pull-up bar or sat on the floor to perform sit-ups, pushups, and dips. Padded handles with dual grip options, it also comes with a rubberized door frame guard and fits openings from 27- to 35-inches wide. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

If you’re more interested in some push-up handles, we are also tracking a solid offer on Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite models at Amazon for $21.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 27% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked in over a year at Amazon. The “ergonomic” form-factor is designed to take some stress off your joints while working out with rotating ball bearing action and a 400-pound weight capacity.

Browse through the rest of Amazon’s Perfect Fitness deals right here including additional push-up accessories, ab rollers, and more.

You’ll find loads of notable workout gear discounts ready and waiting in our sports and fitness deal hub. Just make sure you browse through the Nike New Year Sale as well. Now offering up to 40% off a range of apparel and footwear, this is great time to refresh your gym and sport clothing with thousands of styles on tap. Get all of the details on the deals right here.

More on the Perfect Fitness Doorway Pull Up Bar:

Portable gym that can be used as a doorway pull up bar or turned over to perform sit-ups, pushups, and dips; 300 pound weight capacity

Handles for 2 grip options: normal or hammer grip pull-ups; padded handles ensure comfort for sit-ups, pushups and dips

Turn over and place on the floor for sit-ups, pushups and dips; padded handles ensure correct form, and provide comfort

