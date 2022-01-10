Start the new year off with a brighter smile: AuraGlow’s popular Whitening Kit for $27 (45% off)

AuraGlow’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive in the last 12 months) is now offering its LED Light Teeth Whitening Kit for $27 shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $60 but more typically selling in the $48.50 range, this is nearly 45% off the going rate, slightly below the most readily available Black Friday listings, and the best we can find. It sells for $50 at Walmart. If you prefer the LED light and tray system over the Crest Whitestrips, this is easily one of the most popular options on Amazon. A great way to start the year with a brighter smile, it contains whitening gel made in the USA with a gluten-free and kosher design that’s “safe for enamel” with everything you need for a sparkling new smile in the box. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a touch up on that smile, something like the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen is another popular option. It sells for under $24 Prime shipped with Subscribe & Save on Amazon and is arguably even easier to use with a simple pen application system.

Another great way to start the year off is with some new wardrobe pieces and our fashion deal hub is where you’ll find the best discounts. In fact, Nike’s New Year Sale is taking up to 40% off thousands of pieces for the gym or otherwise, including footwear and clothing, with everything neatly organized for you right here. Plus, you’ll find loads more waiting for you like this morning’s GAP Factory at up to 75% off.

More on the Aura Glow Teeth Whitening Kit:

Teeth whitening kit includes accelerator light that speeds up the whitening process. LED light contains 5 bulbs for more power and has a built-in timer with beeper so you can easily keep track of your whitening session time.

Kit includes (2) 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes, containing 35% carbamide peroxide and a total of 20+ whitening treatments. Gel is made in USA, gluten-free, kosher, safe for enamel and produces no tooth sensitivity.

Mouth tray requires no molding or boiling, which means tray fits any mouth and allows you to whiten the top and bottom teeth at the same time comfortably.

