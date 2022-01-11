Amazon’s in-house height-adjustable gaming desk with monitor shelf falls to $134.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Height-Adjustable Gaming Desk with Monitor Shelf for $134.50 shipped. For comparison, this desk has a normal going rate of up to $250 with other models fetching as much. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This desk features a 55-inch wide design and has room for two large displays according to Amazon. On top of that, the monitor riser helps provide room to store your keyboard and mouse under the screen when not being used. Of course, the desk is raised and lowered through the built-in handle that you can easily crank to adjust the height. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the monitor shelf or sit/stand design of today’s lead deal, we have another option for you to check out. The SHW 48-inch office desk is a fantastic choice at $59.50 on Amazon. It’ll ship to your door at that price and offers almost as large of a work area as the desk in today’s lead deal.

Looking to retrofit your existing setup? Consider picking up this adjustable aluminum MacBook stand while it’s on sale for $20. That’s a 23% savings from its normal going rate and offers the ability to uphold your MacBook or other laptop on a desk. The adjustable height here can even help make your setup more ergonomic on a budget if buying a new desk is out of the question right now.

More on the Amazon Basics Gaming Desk:

Durable design: sturdy square-tube metal legs with a wood desktop; overall, consists of 60% metal and 40% particle board with melamine for reliable strength

Oversized desktop: the 55-inch-wide desk can accommodate 2 large monitors—great for creating an expanded workspace or an immersive gaming experience

Height adjustable: the built-in handle can be used to manually raise or lower the height of the desk as needed

