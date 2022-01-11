Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40, Kirby Fighters 2 $14, Mario Bros $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $20 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This deal tends to sell out quite quickly when it drops down to $40, so grab it now while you can. Luigi heads to the Last Resort hotel with his trusty Poltergust G-00 that can “Pummel ghosts with a Slam, break through defenses with the Suction Shot, and blow back groups with a Burst.” The hotel is filled with puzzles and you can even make use of Gooigi — “his all-green doppelganger, who can do what Luigi can’t; Gooigi can slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes, and help Luigi overcomes obstacles.” Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more including Kirby Fighters 2, Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe, Far Cry 6, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more.

