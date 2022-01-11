Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40, Kirby Fighters 2 $14, Mario Bros $35, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $20 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This deal tends to sell out quite quickly when it drops down to $40, so grab it now while you can. Luigi heads to the Last Resort hotel with his trusty Poltergust G-00 that can “Pummel ghosts with a Slam, break through defenses with the Suction Shot, and blow back groups with a Burst.” The hotel is filled with puzzles and you can even make use of Gooigi — “his all-green doppelganger, who can do what Luigi can’t; Gooigi can slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes, and help Luigi overcomes obstacles.” Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more including Kirby Fighters 2, Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe, Far Cry 6, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $10 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles $7.50 (Reg. $13)
- SCARLET NEXUS $20 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry 6 PS5/Xbox all-time low $20 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $25 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate $30 (Reg. $40)
- Arms $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Walmart Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $50.50 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Octopath Traveler pre-owned from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Saint’s Row The Third Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza PlayStation digital sale from $5
- The Evil Within PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ghostrunner PSN $12 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at GameStop
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Destroy All Humans 2020 $15 (Reg. $40)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Racer and Commando $20 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania Plus Team Sonic Racing Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Apex Legend gains new Arenas map Habitat in latest Dark Depths Flash Event
New Switch Mario Kart game reportedly on the way for 2022 with unique gameplay twist
Nintendo launches New Year eShop sale from $4 featuring top-tier titles and indie gems
Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox and Rainbow Six Siege launches day-one with Game Pass
Is Battlefield 2042 worth it? Review from a semi-casual player [Video]
Sony finally unveils official PS5 console covers with matching new DualSense colors
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!