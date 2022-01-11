Razer Book 13 Laptop drops to lowest price since holidays at $1,410

Amazon is offering the Razer Book 13 i7/16GB/512GB Laptop for $1,409.96 shipped. This one has gone for as much as $1,700 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked since mid-September with up to $290 in savings. The laptop contains a 13.4-inch touch screen display and a free update to Windows 11. It has a 10+ hour battery life and a vapor chamber cooling system to ensure high work or game performance. With the best-in-class 11th Gen Intel Core i7, the processorRazer Book 13 has faster speeds and higher graphics making it the all-in-one essential gaming computer.

If you’re looking for a Razer but for a lesser price, consider the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop for $1,300. The i7/16GB/512GB gaming laptop has many of the same qualities for a fraction off the original deal. You’ll get an ultra light and thin body, 120Hz full HD display, and a chroma keyboard featuring single-zone rgb lighting and over 16.8 million color options. Operating under Windows 10 with a free upgrade to Windows 11, the Blade Stealth 13 is an ideal Razer gaming laptop.

Need a place to hold your new Razer laptop? Well, Amazon is offering a great deal on its Amazon Basics Height-Adjustable Gaming Desk with Monitor Shelf for $135. The desk has a 55-inch wide design and a monitor riser for storage underneath the monitor. Not to mention the desk can fit two large displays according to Amazon and can be raised and lowered through a built-in handle.

More Razer Book 13 features:

From a heritage of high-performance hardware comes a productivity powerhouse. Razer Book 13 is Ultra-compact and portable with a 13.4” 4K touch display and a 16:10 aspect ratio to keep you focused on accomplishing. Plus, with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, you can put a pedal to your process. Ready, willing, and able to turn every ounce of work into pure worth—11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processors bring maximum performance to the Razer Book 13. Just because it’s a lightweight laptop, doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch of productivity.

