MVMT Valentine’s Day Sale takes 20% off sitewide + free shipping: Watches, more

The MVMT Valentine’s Day Sale takes 20% off sitewide when you apply promo code VDAY20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Raptor Honey Smoke Watch that’s marked down to $198 and originally sold for $248. This stylish watch has a large dial to easily see the time and the gunmetal color is versatile to pair with almost any outfit. It can also be worn with business or casual wear alike and it comes with a nice box, which is great for gifting. Looking for additional deals? Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from MVMT.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Winter Clearance Event that’s offering up to 25% off Cole Haan, Under Armour, Travis Matthew, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!