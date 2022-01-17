Nordstrom offers up to 25% off cold weather styles: Cole Haan, L.L. Bean, Under Armour, more

Nordstrom offers up to 25% off cold weather styles from top brands including Cole Haan, L.L. Bean, Travis Matthew, Free People, Under Armour, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Jacket that’s marked down to $127 and originally sold for $169. This lightweight jacket is highly-packable, water-resistant, and great for layering during cold weather. It’s available in four color options and has a chest logo that adds a stylish touch. Better yet, you can machine-wash this style, so it will stay looking nice for years. Find even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry Flash Sale that’s offering extra 20% off The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!