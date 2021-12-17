Nintendo adds 5 new SEGA Switch Online games to the pricey Expansion Pack

While some folks weren’t overly pleased with the more expensive tier, Nintendo has just added some new SEGA Switch Online games to the Expansion package to make it more digestible. Nintendo launched the more pricey option for its Switch Online eco-system back in October, bringing some absolutely classic titles from its beloved Nintendo 64 library to NSO alongside some brilliant SEGA games with matching wireless gamepads (you have literally a few hours maximum to enter our FREE giveaway of the hard-to-get wireless N64 controller). The SEGA list, starting right now, just got even deeper with five additional titles being added to the mix for Expansion Pack members, including the cult classic Altered Beast. Head below for a closer look.

New SEGA Switch Online games

As you’ll know from our coverage of the launch titles, the SEGA Switch Online games already included some fantastic options, including Castlevania Bloodlines, Sonic 2, Golden Axe, Contra: Hard Corps, Eco the Dolphin, Strider, and others. But starting right now, you’ll find five new additions: Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, and Thunder Force II:

5 additional #SEGAGenesis games are now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! Which will you play first?



– Altered Beast

– ToeJam & Earl

– Dynamite Headdy

– Sword of Vermilion

– Thunder Force II pic.twitter.com/MhtISzBN0M — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 17, 2021

Nintendo has a companion trailer to celebrate the new additions up on YouTube as well:

Relive some of the iconic games that defined SEGA Genesis. Today, five additional power-packed games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library and are playable right now

9to5toys’ Take:

Currently customers are paying $20 per year for Switch Online standard – the base tier with online access alongside the SNES and NES game libraries. While most folks would have been more than happy to get some new games added to that list, Nintendo instead decided to launch the bittersweet N64 and SEGA Genesis libraries at a price of $49.99 per year, which includes the standard package and what Nintendo refers to as the Expansion Pack. While the $50 price tag wouldn’t be all that much more than what Xbox and Sony charge for their respective online platforms, it was a hard pill to swallow for what is essentially a bunch of old games you can probably play for free through less-than-legal ROM hacks and the like. Nonetheless, it appears as though Nintendo is trying its best to add value to the Expansion Pack with the new SEGA Switch Online games. Let’s just hope we see the membership either come down in price or, at least, go on sale at some point (don’t get your hopes up).

