Happy 30th anniversary, Kirby! Nintendo dishes up freebies and deals

Some Kirby 30th anniversary content is on the way from Nintendo. This year marks the adorable little guy’s 30th year as everyone’s favorite pink gaming mascot after debuting way back in 1992 with Kirby’s Dream Land on the Game Boy. After launching a slew of new content for Mario’s 35th anniversary back in September of 2020 (including a new Mario battle royale game, the Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection, and a new Game & Watch-style handheld), Nintendo has already started the festivities for Kirby with some deals and freebies. Head below for a closer look.

Kirby 30th anniversary

Nintendo seemingly has some interesting plans on the horizon for the Kirby 30th anniversary, and the goodies have already started to appear. It’s probably no coincidence that the next mainline title in the series, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, is set for release on Switch come the end of March this year with pre-orders now live on Amazon. The game was officially unveiled during a Nintendo Direct presentation back in September, and Nintendo also recently dropped a tweet suggesting more surprises are on the way as well:

…stay tuned for news regarding #Kirby30 activities coming soon. Please look forward to a variety of #Kirby30 activities coming soon.

The first of which is a free digital wallpaper folks can enjoy on their laptops and more that can be downloaded right here and seen atop this post.

It’s the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series!



Download a special wallpaper from our website and stay tuned for news regarding #Kirby30 activities coming soon.



Get your wallpaper here: https://t.co/wxW73Ew1EG https://t.co/nAacQKxTiv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2022

Kirby game deals

We have also seen some notable price drops on some of Kirby’s latest releases for Nintendo Switch – both as part of the Nintendo New Year sale and beyond:

And remember, you can get a taste of those legacy Kirby titles that started it all on Wii U and 3DS via the eShop. You can also check out Kirby’s Adventure as part of the NES Switch Online package as well.

So let’s all join in and wish Kirby a happy 30th anniversary and look forward to what could be some interesting new products, Switch Online games, and more coming down the pipeline throughout the year. It will be interesting to see if Nintendo takes the Kirby Game & Watch approach here as well.

