Score a PS5 yet? Midnight black DualSense controller sees rare price drop to $62

VipOutlet (97% positive feedback from thousands) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller in Midnight Black for $62.10 shipped in new condition. Discount automatically applied in the cart. Regularly $69, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the Midnight Black edition and within about 5% of the all-time low in white. While some folks are still looking to even score the PlayStation 5, those who have might appreciate a nice discount on the black DualSense with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback that has gone over quite well with most reviewers. Get a closer look in our PS5 hands-on review. More details below.

For more details on the latest DualSense controller, hit up our previous coverage right here and over in our launch piece. Just make sure to check out our hands-on review for the PlayStation 5 for an even more in-depth look at what the new design brings to the table in terms of gameplay and more. You can just grab a DualShock 4 controller for 2-player action and the like, but there is no enhanced haptic feedback here and they are selling for even more at Amazon right now.

You’ll also want to check out SCUF’s “first high-performance controller” for PS5 with customizable paddles as well as the latest official colorways Sony dropped alongside the PS5 console covers back in December. Pre-orders are starting to go live on everything and you’ll find all of the details you need right here.

More on the PlayStation DualSense controller:

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller Midnight Black Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience1 that brings the action to life in the palms of your hands. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic dynamic adaptive triggers2 and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic comfortable design. Ignite your gaming nights on your PS5 console with the DualSense

