Today we are getting another good look at the PlayStation 5 controller. The new DualSense gamepad is helping to usher in the next generation of gaming with a series of technological advancements over the DualShock 4 predecessor, along with a two-tone color scheme to match the futuristic design of PlayStation 5. Today’s presentation should be the first time we really get to see the controller in action after Sony unveiled it months before the actual console. Head below for more details and to watch today’s PlayStation 5 controller presentation.

DualSense PlayStation 5 controller in action

While E3 and other major gaming conventions getting canceled was a tough pill to swallow, especially as the new generation approaches, we have been getting a steady stream of announcements anyway. One might argue that due to the somewhat fragmented unveil schedule the gaming industry is experiencing right now, we are actually getting more gaming spread throughout the summer. It’s hard to say if we would have even gotten today’s Geoff Keighley-hosted DualSense presentation at all, or in the same capacity, had this not been the case. Either way, new details on the DualSense PlayStation 5 Controller are coming down the pipeline right now:

Today at Noon ET / 9 am PT, join Geoff Keighley for a first look (and play) of the DualSense Controller for PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Keighley started by reiterating the effectiveness of the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback — he said you can really feel the crunch of the ice under your fingers, for example.

He also said there is a much better speaker with audio that often directly ties into the haptics. Select SFX from the game will play through the DualSense speaker to great effect, according to Keighley.

The only game he got to play was Astro’s Playroom — a multi-hour experience that comes pre-installed on all PlayStation 5 consoles.

The DualSense PlayStation 5 Controller features a number of serious enhancements including adaptive triggers. These new shoulder buttons are designed with a sort of extra resistance in order to mimic on-screen actions like pulling a bow back or driving through muddy terrain. Along with the new haptic feedback, it also sports a built-in microphone array so you can “easily chat with friends without a headset,” and a new Create button we are expecting get more details on later (possibly today?).

