VIZIO’s latest 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV sports 120Hz VRR, HDMI 2.1, more at $401 off (New low)

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 65-inch PQ9 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV for $899 shipped. Typically fetching $1,300, today’s offer amounts to $401 in savings, beats our previous holiday mention by $101, and marks a new all-time low. VIZIO’s latest PQ9 smart TV arrives with a 65-inch 4K panel that’s backed by a 120Hz variable refresh rate and full array dimming. Not to mention, 1,200-nits of brightness to pair with its built-in smart features of AirPlay 2 and onboard streaming service access. Then on the gaming front, its ProGaming Engine pairs with AMD FreeSync as well as an HDMI 2.1 port for taking full advantage of a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Head below for more.

While not as feature-packed as the lead deal, the VIZIO 55-inch MQ7 4K Smart TV arrives with plenty of notable features at a more affordable $578 price tag. There’s still an HDMI 2.1 port with variable refresh rate, but the panel maxes out at 60Hz. There’s also only 600-nits of brightness, which is half of the PQ9 series above. Though for the price, it’s hard to beat for those on a tighter home theater upgrade budget.

As the Super Bowl inches closer, our HDTV guide is packed with discounted offerings to ensure your home theater setup is up to spec for the big game. Ranging from absolutely massive models that show off every pixel of detail to more quaint offerings for the office or guest room, you’ll want to take a look at everything that’s on sale right here.

VIZIO 65-inch PQ9 4K TV features:

Feel the power of the extraordinary new P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. The P-Series is our most colorful TV with the spectacular Quantum Color engine generating up to 115% more color in every pixel than standard 4K HDR TVs. UltraBright 1200 and Active Full Array intelligently calibrate screen brightness and darkness for intensely vibrant hues, strikingly deep blacks and mesmerizing contrast. The ProGaming Engine maximizes your Xbox Series One X and PS5 performance with must-have gaming features like 4K 120Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!