After a string of other LEGO Star Wars set unveils earlier this weekend, weâ€™re now getting a first look at the upcoming Dark Trooper Attack set. Marking one of the first sets from Mandalorian season two, the new creation comes packed with Dark Troopers as well as Luke Skywalker. Head below for a closer look at LEGO set 75324 and all of the details.

LEGO Dark Trooper Attack launching this March

Last fall, 9to5Toys reported on what was then rumored to be a Dark Trooper Battle Pack due out for release in 2022. Now that the original launch date of March is fast approaching, weâ€™re now getting a first look at the new set. Courtesy of retailer JB Spielwaren, the new LEGO set 75324 details one of the coolest scenes from the second season of The Mandalorian.

Stacking up to 166 pieces, the set mainly depicts the hallway of Moff Gideonâ€™s Lightcruiser. It packs in some unique play features, though most notably features three of the iconic Dark Trooper minifigures, as youâ€™d expect from a set of its name. Weâ€™ve only seen these characters once before in a LEGO set, last yearâ€™s Lightcruiser build, so this is quite the notable way to complete an army of them at a more affordable price.

Thereâ€™s also a new Luke Skywalker minifigure, who completes the set. He rocks what looks to be a redesigned print for the robes on his torso as well as a cloaked head fitting for the scene that the LEGO Group based set 75324.

On the play features front, there are several mechanisms built into the hallway made to recreate the scene. The first of these is a spinning platform to allow Luke to come up in the elevate like he does in the Disney+ series, while another section lets you throw one of the Dark Troopers using the Force.

As of now, itâ€™s looking like the LEGO Dark Trooper Attack set will arrive on March 1. It enters with a $29.99 price tag, and should be available both from LEGO Shop and other retailers like Amazon.

9to5Toysâ€™ Take:

Now that weâ€™ve gotten an official look at the new LEGO Dark Trooper Attack set, I think itâ€™s safe to say that this is going to be quite the popular kit. I know I will be picking up at least one for scoring more of the Imperial Dark Troopers, and the build itself isnâ€™t half bad either. I like that the LEGO Group was able to deliver a set thatâ€™s going to be appealing to collectors like myself, but also younger fans who just want to recreate one of the more memorable scenes from a galaxy far, far away.

In the meantime while we wait for the newest LEGO Star Wars set to launch for 2022, be sure to check out some of our recent reviews from the lineup so far.

Other LEGO Star Wars 2022 reviews:

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give usÂ our LEGO account over on TwitterÂ a follow, as well as ourÂ InstagramÂ andÂ TikTok. You can of course always bookmarkÂ our guide right hereÂ or sign up forÂ our newsletter. You can also supportÂ 9to5ToysÂ by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for theÂ LEGO Shop,Â Amazon, andÂ Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!