LEGO Dark Trooper Battle Pack slated to finally release in 2022

After getting a full rundown of the LEGO Star Wars 2022 sets earlier in the month, there were still two sets that had yet to be locked in. Now, another one of those has been reported on, which is rumored to be giving builders a chance to make one of the most expensive minifigures of 2021 more affordable. The upcoming LEGO Dark Trooper Battle Pack is slated to debut next year, and you can get all of the details down below.

LEGO Dark Trooper Battle Pack in the works for 2022

In what is shaping up to be quite similar to last year’s 501st Legion Clone Troopers set rather than an actual battle pack, the upcoming set will clock in at the $30 price tag. 9to5Toys had originally reported that the build, set #75234, would arrive at that MSRP, though the contents and theming were up in the air. We thought it could very well be centered around something like the Book of Boba Fett, but now reports are offering up a different story.

In what will likely be deemed the Dark Trooper Battle Pack, it looks like the LEGO Group is finally giving builds a more affordable way to bring home the unique figure. Having launched as part of the LEGO Star Wars summer lineup for this year, the new addition to the live action canon was only available in a single set – the Imperial Light Cruiser. We found that the exclusive figures were one of the main selling points in our review, of which the Dark Trooper was the star of the show.

Living up to that designation, the Dark Trooper Battle Pack will include three of the figures. That’s alongside a version of Luke Skywalker, which is fitting for the theming around The Mandalorian season two. There’s no telling if we’ll see an entirely new version of Luke, or if it’ll be the same printing as found in the recent release of the character from the new Imperial Shuttle. Given the Return of the Jedi focus of that set, the black robes he wears in Episode V seem quite fitting for the appearance in this build.

Aside from the minifigures, it is unclear what the rest of the build will be made up of. We can expect to see a part count under 300 pieces, so the model won’t be anything too massive or in-depth. And based on what we can expect from the included characters, the set will have to have some focus on being inside the Light Cruiser. So maybe we’ll get a miniature walkway for Luke to fight against the new Imperial forces in the Dark Trooper Battle Pack. Or some other kind of structure based on the ship’s interior.

I could even see the LEGO Group opting to assemble a version of the Dark Trooper armory-like which had the menacing droids racked up and waiting for battle. It doesn’t seem too likely that we’ll get a vehicle of any sorts based on the source material of The Mandalorian, so it’ll be interesting to see what ends up taking shape.

There has been a bit of an ongoing whim in the LEGO community that whenever an exclusive minifigure like this is released in single set, we then see a kit include several of them in the following year. We saw it previously with the Senate Commandos and then more recently with the Praetorian Guard. So as of now, it looks like that trend will continue come 2022, that is if the Dark Trooper Battle Pack ends up being confirmed at some point in the year.

