Kate Spade Surprise Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, wallets, more for Valentine’s Day

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off just in time for Valentine’s Day. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find handbags, wallets, shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Cara Large Tote that’s marked down to $119 and would make a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift idea. For comparison, this tote is regularly priced at $399 and it’s available in two color options. It’s a great style for work, school, traveling, and everyday occasions. It also easily fits a 15-inch MacBook and has large handles for convenient carrying. Plus, the top features a zip closer that makes it easy to secure all of your belongings. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!