Kate Spade Surprise Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, wallets, more for Valentine’s Day

-
FashionKate Spade
75% off + free shipping

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off just in time for Valentine’s Day. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find handbags, wallets, shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Cara Large Tote that’s marked down to $119 and would make a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift idea. For comparison, this tote is regularly priced at $399 and it’s available in two color options. It’s a great style for work, school, traveling, and everyday occasions. It also easily fits a 15-inch MacBook and has large handles for convenient carrying. Plus, the top features a zip closer that makes it easy to secure all of your belongings. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Kate Spade

About the Author

Fossil’s fresh new markdowns offer up to 50% off ...
Fragance Net offers up to 80% off Mont Blanc, Jimmy Cho...
GAP takes extra 40% off clearance + 30% off Valentine...
Crate & Barrel Valentine’s Day Collection is...
adidas Valentine’s Day collection launches festiv...
Columbia’s Winter Event takes up to 50% off new s...
J.Crew’s Clearance Event takes extra 60% off oute...
Your new kitchen essential, the BOSS Excel Mixer Grinde...
Load more...
Show More Comments