LEGO’s new Mandalorian, X-Wing, and Dark Trooper helmets are now available for pre-order

After being announced throughout this week, the all-new LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets are now available for pre-order. Delivering the most recent brick-built recreations of iconic characters from a galaxy far, far away, both old and new, there are three kits that can be locked-in ahead of launching on March 1. Including the coveted LEGO Mandalorian helmet, as well as X-Wing Pilot and Dark Trooper sets, you can get all of the pre-order details down below.

Marking the newest additions to the LEGO Star Wars lineup of buildable helmets, three new offerings have been officially unveiled. Delivering two characters out of the recent Disney+ canon alongside a classic build from the Original Trilogy, spring will see the launch of helmets for the Mandalorian, X-Wing Pilot, and Dark Trooper. You can get all of the details in our previous coverage, but for now we’re focusing all on the pre-orders.

LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets

All slated to ship on March 1, the three new LEGO Star Wars helmets can be pre-ordered courtesy of LEGO Shop online ahead of time. These look to all be exclusives to the official website, though there’s always the chance that Amazon and other retailers could match like we’ve seen previously.

Mandalorian: $59.99 | 584 pieces

Luke Skywalker X-Wing Pilot: $59.99 | 675 pieces

Dark Trooper: $59.99 | 693 pieces

Bringing the total number of buildable helmets up to eight, the Mandalorian, X-Wing, and Dark Trooper sets join the ranks of five other kits we’ve seen in the theme so far. We’ve previously reviewed both the 2020 and 2021 collections of the helmets, which you can dive into for a better idea of what to expect.

Today’s pre-order round also stacks with the recently-announced Vintage Taxi gift with purchase that just went live earlier in the week. While you’ll still need to pad your cart to $200 in order to lock-in the promotion, those planning on buying all three helmets will be well on their way towards that. Our more in-depth coverage gives you all of the details for anyone looking to make the most of their purchase.

9to5Toys’ Take

Keeping up with the trend over the past few years of getting a new lineup of buildable Star Wars helmets, the latest wave from the LEGO Group offers a lot more diversity than we’ve previously seen. I’ll personally be picking up all three of the LEGO Mandalorian, X-Wing Pilot, and Dark Trooper helmet sets, so stay tuned for a review come next month. I will say that Luke’s remains the best of the bunch, though Mando’s iconic silver dome isn’t far behind.

