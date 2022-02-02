Lenovo’s 21-inch Assistant-powered Smart Frame sees $150 discount down to $250

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo 21.5-inch Smart Frame for $249.99 shipped. Typically fetching $400, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $150 off, plus the lowest since back in December. If Amazon’s recent unveil of the new Echo Show 15 has you thinking of adding a smart display to the kitchen or family room, the Lenovo Smart Frame should fill the void for Assistant users. Sporting a 21.5-inch 1080p display, it can display personal photos, digital works of art, and more alongside integrating with both Alexa and Assistant. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

At the $250 price point, you could also bring home the Echo Show 10 for an Alexa-driven experience. This one won’t hang up on your wall or double as a new piece of smart home decor, but will let you call upon the Amazon voice assistant for all of the things that a display like this can do best. Be it helping around the kitchen, serenading you with music, or just controlling smart home accessories, the unique rotating screen delivers a novel upgrade to your space.

Those looking to bring home an Assistant-powered display in a smaller package can currently save on its popular Smart Clock 2 lineup. Whether you fancy a built-in charging dock for your smartphone on top of the smart home upgrade or just want the Smart Clock by itself, you can save $20 while scoring some of the best prices yet from $50.

Lenovo Smart Frame features:

A digital photo frame in a contemporary design, the Lenovo Smart Frame is customized to blend seamlessly into your home’s interior. It’s your household’s entry point to your favorite memories, re-lived directly from your cloud collection. The Lenovo Smart Frame can also transform into live wall art that’s customizable to your taste and surroundings, letting you choose from world-famous pieces to display on a brilliant screen.

