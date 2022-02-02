Levi’s Warehouse Event offers denim from just $17 with up to 75% off closeout styles

-
FashionLevi's
75% off from $17

The Levi’s Warehouse Event is live with up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. This is a perfect way to update your jeans with deals on denim, t-shirts, jackets, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s 505 Regular Fit Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down to $20, which is $40 off the original rate. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and it has a medium wash that’s versatile to dress up or down. The hem is also slightly tapered for a stylish look and you can roll it for a fashionable look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Nordstrom Rack’s Men’s Denim Under $50: Lev...
J.Crew’s Clearance Event takes extra 60% off oute...
Calvin Klein cuts up to 75% off sale items from $9: Und...
L.L. Bean drops new markdowns up to 50% off: Pullovers,...
GAP takes extra 40% off clearance + 30% off Valentine...
Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off new mar...
Columbia’s Winter Event takes up to 50% off new s...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Starlight –...
Load more...
Show More Comments