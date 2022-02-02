Levi’s Warehouse Event offers denim from just $17 with up to 75% off closeout styles

The Levi’s Warehouse Event is live with up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. This is a perfect way to update your jeans with deals on denim, t-shirts, jackets, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s 505 Regular Fit Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down to $20, which is $40 off the original rate. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and it has a medium wash that’s versatile to dress up or down. The hem is also slightly tapered for a stylish look and you can roll it for a fashionable look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 505 Regular Fit Stretch Jeans $20 (Orig. $60)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $27 (Orig. $70)
- 513 Slim Straight Jeans $34 (Orig. $70)
- 510 Skinny Fit Jeans $20 (Orig. $70)
- 541 Athletic Taper Fit Jeans $34 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $30 (Orig. $90)
- 724 High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans $21 (Orig. $70)
- Shacket Trucker Jacket $38 (Orig. $98)
- Classic Mid Rise Skinny Jeans $17 (Orig. $60)
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $20 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
