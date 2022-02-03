Bellroy’s eco-tanned leather magnetic Flip Case Wallet hits Amazon low at $69 (Reg. $89)

We previously took a look at the brand’s latest iPhone 13 cases, but now it’s time for a deal on its card carriers. The official Bellroy Amazon storefront is now offering its Flip Case Wallet for $69 shipped in Racing Green and Cobalt. Also matched direct, they regularly fetch $89 and are now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows with 22% in savings to be had. These unique double-sided hardshell wallets offer up enough space for eight cards, or less with the cash folded in there, split into a pair of storage compartments. Wrapped in eco-certified leather and backed by an extended 3-year warranty, there are also two magnetic trap doors in place so you can get your belongings “with a single flick of your thumb” and feel confident that an AirTag, credit cards, and your money are secure inside of the RFID-protected case. More details below.

If you prefer something a bit more traditional to carry your cards around in, take a look at the Amazon Essentials variant. It sells for $15.50 Prime shipped, also includes RFID blocking tech, and comes in black or brown colorways. You won’t be able to get quite as much in there, nor does it provide the magnetic closure, but it is significantly less expensive and even thinner.

Another novel way to carry your financial around is Raptic’s Tactical AirTag Wallet. It features a built-in and removable multi-tool that is now 50% off the going rate at $20 Prime shipped. Just be sure to check out the Kate Spade Valentine’s Day sale for some higher-end solutions and the new Peanuts x Casetify collection for some iPhone-mounted wallets.

More on the Bellroy Flip Case:

Double-sided hardshell wallet for 8 cards, or 6 cards plus folded bills

2 storage sections: a quick-access section for 1-2 priority cards, and a bulk storage for the rest

Two magnetic trapdoors keep contents securely enclosed, and help maintain the case’s slim profile

Angled quick-access trapdoor lets you retrieve your most-used cards with a single flick of your thumb

Measures 105mm x 70mm x 10mm / 4.1 inches x 2.7 inches x 0.4 inches, made from premium eco-certified leather, and durable polymer; backed by our 3-year warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!