Score NutriBullet’s NB9-1301S Pro at it’s lowest price since October ($76)

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet NB9-1301S Pro in Silver for $76 shipped. Normally priced around $86, and going for as much as $110 recently, not only will you be saving at least $10 with this offer, but also scoring the best price we’ve tracked since October 2021. Start the year off right with smoothies, protein shakes, and more made easily thanks to this NutriBullet. With 900 watts of power, you can push the limits of your typical blender with things like nuts, hard fruits, kale, and other texturized foods. In this deal you’re getting your money’s worth with the 900W motor base, an extractor blade, two 32-ounce cups, two to-go lids, four lip rings (two with handles), and a recipe book. All this combined with easy cleaning and even easier set-up makes for the all-around essential blending machine. Head below for more.

If you want the quality of a NutriBullet, but you don’t think you need the fancy features of the last deal, consider saving a few bucks with the NutriBullet Personal Blender for $64 on Amazon when you click the on-page coupon for $16 off. This smaller, more compact version of the last deal offers many of the same benefits. You still get a strong motor at 600W, hassle-free cleaning, and the power to make smoothies quickly and easily. You’ll lose out of some of those watts of power, and you only get one 24-ounce to-go cup, but if this blending machine is just for personal use, than this is a perfect alternative to the last offer.

While on a health kick thanks to your new NutriBullet, consider stocking your cabinets with the 16-count CLIF BARS Variety Pack for $14 on Amazon. With great flavors like blueberry crisp and white chocolate macadamia nut, you’ll be getting your daily protein intake combined with a great taste as well.

More on the NutriBullet Pro:

Meet the NutriBullet Pro, our compact and optimized personal blender. You decide what goes in to get the most out of every ingredient, every day. With NutriBullet Pro, healthier living is super simple. Did you know most smoothies can be made in under 60 seconds? Now you can fit healthful nutrition into your busy day! Simple, intuitive design makes this a device you’ll use every day. Just push, twist and blend. Yes, it’s that easy.

