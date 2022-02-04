Score Acer’s Chromebook 311 with 11.6-inch HD display for $40 off at $109

Best Buy is now offering the Acer Chromebook 311 4GB/32GB MT 8183C with an 11.6-inch display for $109 shipped. Usually going for $129, you’ll be saving a solid $40 with this deal and scoring a quality laptop for just over $100. Built with a MediaTek processor, 4GB RAM/32GB solid-state storage, Wi-Fi 5, and USB-C connectivity makes it jam packed with all the features you want and need out of a laptop. With a boot time of eight seconds and a battery that offers up to 15-hours on just a single charge, your workday will be as efficient as possible even if you left your charger at home. Not to mention, you get the very best of Google with essentials like Gmail, Docs, Maps, and over two million Android apps via Google Play. Head below for more.

As this laptop is kid-friendly, if your planning on letting one of your little ones take it to school, consider adding on the HESTECH Chromebook Case for $13 on Amazon when you click the on-page coupon for 5% off. In a bright purple, this case can easily store your new laptop in a waterproof material that’s also machine washable in case of any spills or mishaps. The anti-slip strap makes it easy for anyone to carry and reinforced stitching ensures the bag won’t open up while being carried through school.

If you plan on using this laptop at home, use it comfortably with the Pyle Ergonomic Sit/Stand Desk Converter for $102 on Amazon. Making the work-from-home life much easier, and allowing you to work while standing upright, this desk would make a perfect place setting for your new laptop. Not to mention, it’s being offered for a significant amount less than its average price, this offer is a great add-on to both offers today.

More on the Acer Chromebook 311:

The Acer Chromebook 311 is the ideal laptop for all ages from the very young upwards. Weighing in at just 2.2lbs., it’s ultra-light and easily transported in a backpack or bag. The power efficient MediaTek MT8183C processor and generous battery give it up to 15 hours of battery life, meaning a full charge will easily last the working day and all evening. Get the best of Google, more than 2 million Android apps, Gmail, Maps, Docs and Pics. Back up all your files safely in Google Drive. Whatever your need, this super portable design meets the rigors of daily life—inside and outside the classroom.

