DJI’s modular Action 2 goes on sale for the very first time starting at $359 (Save up to $50)

After just launching late last fall, we’re now seeing the very first discounts roll out to the new DJI Action 2. At Adorama, you can currently score the Dual Screen Combo package at $469 shipped, which is also matched at Amazon. Down from the usual $519 going rate, this is the very first chance to save of any kind at $50 off. You can also score the Action 2 with Power Combo at $359, down from $399. As DJI’s latest action camera, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. Then you’ll be able to pair the action camera with either another screen or an extended battery module. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

If you’re looking to get the most out of the new DJI Action 2, spending some of your savings on the companion Remote Control Extension Rod certainly seems worth it. This accessory delivers a versatile upgrade to your kit that takes the form of a tripod, extension rod, and more with an included remote for controlling the DJI acton camera remotely. Our hands-on review explores how it supplements the experience, if you’re hoping to decide whether it’s a worthwhile addition or not.

As for some of the latest from DJI, we also just took a hands-on look at the recently-released Mic Kit that launched at the beginning of the year. Delivering a notable add-on package for improved audio, this wireless microphone kit works with everything from the DJI Action 2 above to iPhones and more. But then be sure to give our coverage of the new JOBY Wave Mic Drop a closer look for something more desktop friendly.

DJI Action 2 features:

DJI Action 2 isn’t just ultra-versatile, it’s also our most powerful action camera yet. The innovative magnetic design lets you effortlessly swap out accessories as you capture life on the go. From parkour to park walks, break the mold with DJI Action 2. Record stunningly smooth footage with rich details that stands out from the rest. DJI Action 2 reaches never-before-seen heights with its capability to shoot 4K/120fps.

