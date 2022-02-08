Next Nintendo Direct scheduled for tomorrow with 40 minutes of new Switch games and more

Next Nintendo Direct 2022

The next Nintendo Direct has now been confirmed. The house of Mario will launch the next Nintendo Direct tomorrow afternoon with a string of details on the latest batch of new Nintendo Switch games on the way. This will mark the first Nintendo Direct presentation of 2022 and will give us a good look at what seem to be just titles that will be launching in the first half of the year. Head below for more details. 

The next Nintendo Direct hits tomorrow

With long-anticipated Pokémon Legends Arceus RPG (full review here) now out in the wild, it’s time to look ahead at what’s next on the Switch slate. Nintendo recently confirmed its latest-generation home and portable gaming console is now its best-selling ever after overtaking the juggernaut Wii system of yesteryear. You can get all of the details on that right here, but for now, we look ahead to the next Nintendo Direct presentation:

As you can see in the tweet above, we are in for 40 straight minutes of new and upcoming Nintendo Switch games. While it’s hard to imagine flagship titles like Splatoon 3 and the next Zelda Breath of the Wild game hitting that early in the year, never mind the rumored new Mario Kart 9, we might very well catch a quick glimpse and potentially see a release date for the next squid-based multiplayer shooter. From there it’s hard to say what will be on the docket here, but stayed tuned tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET for full coverage on the next Nintendo Direct presentation. 

You’ll find all of the latest Nintendo news, updates, and deals right here, including the latest entry to the N64 Switch Online game library, Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask

