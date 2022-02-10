Nintendo eShop Valentine’s Day from $3.50: Among Us, Guardians of the Galaxy, more

Update: There are now loads more digital Switch games on sale for the holidays including a new low on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version as well as Among Us, Crash Bandicoot 4, and much more.

We are now tracking some Valentine’s Day game sales courtesy of Nintendo’s eShop storefront. With up to 75% in savings, there are now a collection of titles on sale alongside some Bandai Namco games and Take-Two titles starting from just $4. Mario and Immortals Fenyx Rising are all included here but you’ll also find some great retro titles for your collection, like PAC-MAN and the NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES, as well as some virtual family board games, and more. There are some top-tier first-party Switch games marked down in this morning’s roundup and our top picks from the Nintendo Valentine’s Day game sale are down below.

Nintendo eShop Valentine’s Day game sale:

Plus, pre-orders are now live on select new titles from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation:

Mario Strikers Battle League $60

Nintendo Switch Sports $60

Splatoon 3 $60

Kirby and the Forgotten Land $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $60

Live A Live $60

And even more…

Nintendo recently updated its Switch Online N64 library with Banjo-Kazooie and Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask. Just be sure to swing by our latest PowerA roundup for deals on Switch controllers and cases from $12 including the Poké Ball and Pikachu models you’ll find right here.

More on PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION:

The highly acclaimed PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION series has finally come to the Nintendo Switch in “PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS!” Featuring eye-popping high-resolution 3D graphics and funky visuals, the latest version of the classic game takes chomping and chasing through mazes to a whole new level! Play by yourself or with your friends in the all new co-op mode, “PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS 2P” – exclusive only to the Nintendo Switch! When one player gets caught by a ghost, the other player can come to the rescue. Team up with your friends and family to weave through the mazes and make it to the boss battle together!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!