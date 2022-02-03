Today’s best game deals: Hades $16, Ori Collection $11.50, Hollow Knight Void $6, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking some great deals on the brilliant Hades starting from $16.24 on Nintendo Switch via the eShop. You’ll also find physical copies starting at $19.93 on Amazon for Xbox and PlayStation, while the digital PSN listing is now marked down to $18.74. The digital versions typically fetch $25 while boxed copies are regularly $30. If you haven’t given this amazing rogue-like action dungeon crawler a try just yet, you really should. The multi-award winner comes from the makers of Bastion and Transistor, having players battle their way out of hell in a greek mythology-infused game world. As the “immortal Prince of the Underworld, you’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself.” Head below for more including Ori: The Collection, Kingdom Hearts 3, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more. 

