Today’s best game deals: Hades $16, Ori Collection $11.50, Hollow Knight Void $6, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking some great deals on the brilliant Hades starting from $16.24 on Nintendo Switch via the eShop. You’ll also find physical copies starting at $19.93 on Amazon for Xbox and PlayStation, while the digital PSN listing is now marked down to $18.74. The digital versions typically fetch $25 while boxed copies are regularly $30. If you haven’t given this amazing rogue-like action dungeon crawler a try just yet, you really should. The multi-award winner comes from the makers of Bastion and Transistor, having players battle their way out of hell in a greek mythology-infused game world. As the “immortal Prince of the Underworld, you’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself.” Head below for more including Ori: The Collection, Kingdom Hearts 3, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Ori: The Collection Xbox $11.50 (Reg. $35)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 Xbox $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Diablo II: Resurrected PSN$30 (Reg. $40)
- Rayman Legends Definitive eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Child of Light Ultimate eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Plus Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $28 (Reg. $34)
- PlayStation PSN Critics’ Choice Sale
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection PSN $15 (Reg. up to $100)
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox $3 (Reg. $10)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- EA SPORTS UFC 4 Xbox $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Knockout City Xbox $9 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36.50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 PSN $10 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox digitial Lunar New Year Sale up to 80% off
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $16 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN sale
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
