Arcade1Up NBA JAM, TMNT, and Marvel 2-Player Countercades now $50 off at $180

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up NBA JAM 2 Player Countercade for $179.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy and GameStop. Regularly $230, this is a solid $50 off and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon outside of a holiday offer at $150. And you’ll find the Marvel Super Heroes model as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle edition down at $179.99 via Best Buy as well. As you might know from our launch coverage, these machines bring 2-player action to your game room in a far more affordable package than the larger 3/4-size cabinets. The conversation-starting machines sport an 8-inch full-color LCD display with arcade controls, built-in games, and matching marquee art work to go with it all. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More deals and details below.

Just be sure to swing by GameStop where you’ll find even more Arcade1Up machines on sale right now. The deals start from $130 and include a large collection of the popular home arcade machines from PAC-MAN and Paw Partrol to X-MEN and more, as well as some accessories in the $70 range. Browse through everything right here.

Arcade1Up expanded its retro collection with Tron, Killer Instinct, and Ridge Racer cabinets at the tail end of last year. But you’ll also want to scope out the brand’s Simpsons cabinet and the 4-player TMNT or X-Men machines that launched last fall for more of the larger Arcade1Up offerings alongside everything else it has released lately right here.

More on the Arcade1Up Countercade machines:

Step right up to the counter and play away. Arcade1Up’s next generation of counter-cades is here…in a new home arcade form factor! Take it right out of the box, plug it in and start gobbling up pellets. Perfect for home bars, offices, dorm rooms, or anywhere else you’d want to squeeze in some retro gaming, Arcade1Up’s counter-cades are compact in size, but always an enormous amount of fun.

