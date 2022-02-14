LEGO reveals new 730-piece Boba Fett’s Throne Room debuting on March 1 with seven minifigs

After our exclusive first look last week, we’re now getting a much more detailed peek at the final LEGO Star Wars set launching on March 1. Joining all of the other kits now up for pre-order here, the upcoming LEGO Boba Fett’s Throne Room debuts with over 700 pieces and seven minifigures.

LEGO Boba Fett’s Throne Room revealed

Mixing up the name that we had expected to see, the upcoming LEGO Star Wars creation is now formally named Boba Fett’s Throne Room. That adjustment from the previously expected name of Boba Fett’s Palace is largely represented by the focus of the build itself. Unlike previous versions of the Tatooine domicile, the latest rendition from the Disney+ series is focused more around the main room rather than recreating the entire building itself.

Locking in the previous-reported part count, Boba Fett’s Throne Room will arrive with 732 pieces later this spring. But just how those bricks will be used is more apparent thanks to all of the photos courtesy of Amazon Germany. The big play feature is going to be how much you can open up the build, with each of the two side sections being able to swing forward and back to expand the play set. There’s also a hinge on the back that allows better access to the actual throne.

We’re also getting a much better look at the minifigures included in Boba Fett’s Throne Room. As we previously reported, there will be a total of seven characters this time around, many of which are exclusive to the set. But first lets check out the ones that aren’t. The titular Boba Fett is the same as last year’s Slave 1, while the Gamorrean Guard is making a reappearance for the first time in nearly a decade.

As for the other five, Fennec Shand has been updated since her debut in the Imperial Light Cruiser from 2021 thanks to a new hairpiece. There’s also the LEGO Group’s very first Quarren, as well as Rystáll Sant and a Weequay guard. Lastly, Bib Fortuna is getting a new mold and print to round out the set.

Joining the LEGO Star Wars 2022 lineup next month, Boba Fett’s Throne Room will launch on March 1. It arrives with a $99.99 price tag, and should be available from the online LEGO Shop as well as other authorized retailers like Amazon.

All that’s left for us is to take an actual hands-on look at the set come March 1. We’ll be picking up all of the new LEGO Star Wars sets, Boba Fett’s Throne Room included, come next month, so stay tuned for in-depth thoughts on all of the new 2022 creations.

